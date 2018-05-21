Motown Veteran Michael B. Sutton Launches Sound of L.A. Entertainment Company with New Distribution Deal with Orchard/Sony

On June 1, 2018, Michael B. Sutton, a four-decades plus veteran of the music industry who has worked with Kanye West/Jay-Z (Guess Who’s Back) Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and more, launches The Sound of L.A. entertainment company with a mission to reestablish the sound of the city. Beginning life focusing on music and records distributed via Orchard/Sony, The Sound of Los Angeles will ultimately include periodicals publishing, video and other ventures.

“The Sound of LA came to me after realizing the diversity of musical styles in Los Angeles,” states CEO Sutton. “I’ve always felt that Los Angeles has a distinctive sound that was palpable from when I first arrived here in the mid-`70s from Oakland. A few months ago, I realized that the artists I am currently working with represent that diversity – Ethnical, Magical yet Original.”

Artists in the initial rollout of The Sound of Los Angeles are the following:

Dionyza – Female Urban Pop singer: first single, “If it Kills”

Drive Time – Jazz sextet from Philadelphia led by percussionist Bernie Capodici: first single, “Mysterious Life” (instrumental)

STeaDY – Rapper from Oakland: first single, “Usual”

Mitchell Coleman, Jr. – Bassist currently promoting his third CD, Gravity CD: current single, a cover of Michael Jackson’s “I Can’t Help It” featuring former New Edition lead singer, Ralph Tresvant

R.J. Wilson – Gospel singer akin to Luther Vandross: single, “I Found You”

Lady Aneessa – Dance/Club artist from Europe: first single, “Shake it”

Michael B. Sutton – Old-School Soul love man: first single, “Sex U”