Morrissey Releases ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’

Morrissey releases his 13th solo studio album, ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’. The alt-rock pioneer’s third release on BMG, following last year’s covers album ‘California Son,’ is being hailed as a collection of music “as great as anything he has ever written” by The Telegraph and “his best in years” by NME.

‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’ was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (Beck, The Strokes, The Killers). It was recorded during sessions at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California and was preceded by several well-received singles including ‘Bobby Don’t You Think They Know?’, featuring backing vocals by legendary R&B icon Thelma Houston, ‘Love Is On Its Way Out,’ and “Knockabout World.”

The alt-pop titan is set to take Sin City by storm this summer on the heels of the album with “Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas”, a decadent five night summer residence at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. He will play five nights, June 26 – 27, July 1, July 3 – 4. Morrissey is set to be the headliner of the rescheduled (and sold-out) Cruel World Festival on September 12th and now also rescheduled to sing his March 20th show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC on September 17th. Press who covered the U.S. Autumn tour raved about the powerful performances as some of Morrissey’s best ever, while continually commenting on the strength of his “ageless” vocals.

Pre-order tickets to the residency here: http://www.ticketmaster.com/morrisseyvegas

‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’ will be released on digital and streaming formats, plus a digisleeve CD, a black vinyl and a clear red vinyl that will be available exclusively at independent retail.

Morrissey hit #1 on the UK Vinyl Singles Chart with his cover of Roy Orbison’s 1964 classic “It’s Over.” Initially released exclusively via HMV, the single received a full release on January 24th.