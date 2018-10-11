Morgan Wallen Lines Em Up & Knocks Em Back In New Music Video & Whiskey Glasses

Big Loud Records’ Country up-and-comer MORGAN WALLEN has released his brand new video for “Whiskey Glasses.” Click here to watch him line ‘em up and knock ‘em back in the lighthearted clip.

Directed by Justin Clough, the video follows Wallen throughout the day post-breakup as he drinks away the pain of heartbreak, scores a fresh haircut and leans on friends. Thanks to liquid courage and a get-over-her attitude, he takes the stage for a packed house performance in a smoky local bar. Check out the exclusive gallery on PEOPLE.com for a look behind-the-scenes.

“Whiskey Glasses” – penned by Ben Burgess and Kevin Kadish – is racking up tens of millions of streams and climbing the charts at Country radio. The track follows PLATINUM-certified #1 hit “Up Down” (feat. Florida Georgia Line) and is the latest single from Wallen’s debut album IF I KNOW ME – praised by Rolling Stone as “grounded in real experience.”

[embedded content]