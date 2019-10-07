‘More To Be Said’ By Debbie Anthony Out Now!

Adult-contemporary country singer, and Minnesota-native Debbie Anthony has released her sophomore album, More To Be Said. Produced by fast-rising studio ace Gena Johnson (Ben Folds, Dave Cobb: Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, John Prine), who also provides backing vocals on many of the tracks, More To Be Said is available at Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, Spotify, Pandora, and via her YouTube channel.

Recorded at Nashville’s MOXE studio, More To Be Said features some of Music City’s most accomplished and nationally recognized musicians including Mike Webb (Hank Williams Jr., John Fogerty, Poco, Leann Rimes) on piano/organ/mellotron, Philip Towns (Anderson East) on additional keys, Steve Mackey (Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Peter Frampton, The Wallflowers, John Oates) on bass, Guthrie Trapp (Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, George Jones) on guitars/mandolin, John Mailander (Lee Ann Womack) on fiddle, and Chris Powell (Brandi Carlile, Jamey Johnson) on drums round out the seasoned group Anthony recruited for the project.

“I’m excited to share my heart in this piercing, emotionally-packed song about love and the elements that come with it––pain, passion, longing, and above all, hope,” Anthony explained.

Throughout More To Be Said , Anthony delivers a rare combination of experience and emotion, with a voice that will satisfy and surprise true lovers of country music. Johnson perfectly captured Anthony’s soulful and honeyed voice and emphasized the heartfelt lyrics.

“Working with my incredibly gifted producer, Gena Johnson, and all the talented musicians, has been one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life,” Anthony concluded.

More To Be Said Track Listing:

1. Run To The River (Caitlyn Koch, Bill DiLuigi, Dave Tough)

2. Faithful (Thomas M Anthony, Paul Bernard O’Sullivan)

3. Make Me Stay (Corey Lee Barker, Timothy McGeary, Megan Arial)

4. Second Best (Corey Lee Barker, Charlotte Woods)

5. Buried Gold (Mike Bloomer)

6. There’s A Part Of Me with Dillon Carmichael (Jamie Stever)

7. Live Your Truth (Karen Loveless)

8. Jesus And A Jukebox (Travis Meadows, Jeremy Spillman, David Tolliver)

9. Soul Of The Heartland (John Cirillo, Sarah Spencer, Tori Martin)

Album Name: More To Be Said

Release date: Oct. 4

Label/Distributor: Smith Music Group

UPC: 01921310606

Produced by: Gena Johnson

Buy/Stream: hyperurl.co/debbieanthony

More To Be Said Album Release Show: Sunday, Oct. 6 in Rochester, Minn.:

Anthony will celebrate the release of her new album in her hometown of Rochester, Minnesota with an intimate live performance at The Rochester Civic Theatre on Oct. 6. She’ll welcome the album’s Producer, Gena Johnson, and Nashville-based Mike Webb to the stage that evening where they’ll perform the album in its entirety and share some special stories about the songs.

Anthony is excited to share these new songs and showcase them with all of the incredible musicians for her hometown.

Debbie Anthony Show Dates:

OCT 11 – Zen Fusion / Rochester, Minn.

OCT 26 – Five West Kitchen + Bar / Rochester, Minn.

NOV 23 – Five West Kitchen + Bar / Rochester, Minn.

DEC 06 – Five West Kitchen + Bar / Rochester, Minn.

DEC 14 – Five West Kitchen + Bar / Rochester, Minn.

2020

JAN 25 – WideSpot Performing Arts Center / Stockholm, Wisc.

JAN 28 – JW Marriot / Nashville, Tenn.

**For Debbie’s most updated show schedule, please visit debbieanthonymusic.com

About Debbie Anthony:

Debbie Anthony was born to make music. Raised in Minnesota, trained as a voice major at North Central University in Minneapolis, she drew inspiration from sources as varied as classic arias and Karen Carpenter. But after hearing Shania Twain, she knew that country music was her destiny.

With her children grown, Debbie now steps into the spotlight with More To Be Said. This collection of classically crafted songs and strikingly distinctive vocals proves that her time has come — and, more than that, assures her a place among today’s outstanding country artists.