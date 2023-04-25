More Than Words “Smile” impacting now: Radio Download Here
“The world’s first patchwork country rock band” are Stefanie Hertel, Lanny Lanner and Johanna Mross. A band, but also a family as well. Their music is refreshing Country-Rock-Pop full of authenticity, emotion, passion and great stories. They started out as a couch trio, but in 2019 they decided to take their passion onto the big stages of the world. This year the band will be joining superstar Bonnie Tyler for the third time on her 2023 European anniversary tour as well as the Gipsy Kings on their Germany Tour.
On May 15th 2020 the band released their debut album “HOME”, which immediately climbed to #1 (for 10 weeks) on the Amazon Country Newcomer and Bestseller Charts in Germany. With this album the band has charted out its musical direction and proven that modern Country-Rock-Pop can mesmerize audiences not just in Nashville. Following up in 2022 with album #2 “TODAY” the band became the manifested version of new country in Germany. In the midst of all the craziness going on in the world More Than Words needed to shout out into the world that with a little smile from everyone, we could in deed make the world a little better
