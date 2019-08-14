Bilingual singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and music educator Jesse Goldman brings an even dozen of the biggest hits from his acclaimed, Brooklyn-based Moozika! music classes and Moozika! band to his debut family album, Moove to the Moozika! A collection of city-based adventure songs in both Spanish and English, Moove to the Moozika! will be released on October 25, 2019.

Named one of the top three “Absolute Best” kids’ music classes in NYC by New York Magazine, Moozika!’s Spanish – English curriculum is powered by an ethos of big love and gentleness that also permeates every playful song on Moove to the Moozika!

“This album represents a capstone celebration of more than five years of creating vivid musical experiences for the hundreds of children who’ve participated in Moozika! classes and attended Moozika! band shows throughout Brooklyn,” says Jesse Goldman. “I want to see families rocking out to Moove to the Moozika! ‘til the cows come home and then discovering fresh new ways of making each song a living thing. Can they decorate the melodies with their own variations or even create new music inspired by the album? Moove to the Moozika! is an invitation to play!”

Moove to the Moozika!’s captivating music is singable, danceable, hoof-stomping fun for the whole family. The album contains a surprise at every turn, not only with its eclectic mix of styles – folk, jazz, samba, blues, ranchera, pop, Latin, rock, and house music – but also with sophisticated arrangements that read like a storybook and feature an array of more than thirty different instruments from all around the globe. To top it off, every part is performed by Jesse Goldman. Enhanced by a cornucopia of amusing sound effects and spiced with the spirited voices of young Moozika! students, Moove to the Moozika! is truly in a class by itself.

On Moove to the Moozika! Jesse draws from his own childhood experiences growing up in NYC and those of his Brooklyn students to bring to life themes that spur children’s imaginations. Jesse’s background in musical theater contributes to his adeptness at finding the distinct character of each song. Kids can run from a moose on the loose stomping through Manhattan, bounce up and down on trains and animals, blast Brooklyn boom box beats, shake it at a lively dance party, and learn Spanish along the way. Finally, they can head home to make a lip-smacking soup and fall sweetly asleep in the moonlight to a loving lullaby.

Moozika!’s goal – for both music classes and Moozika! band shows – is to create ‘udderly’ original family music that nurtures a more enlivened world where music inspires both children and adults to love, play, and grow. Moozika! was founded on the principle that creating engaging bilingual family music is one step toward building a more inclusive and united world for our children.

Moove to the Moozika! will be available at CDBaby, Bandcamp, iTunes, Amazon, and www.Moozika.com.

Album Details: Moove to the Moozika!

Release Date: October 25, 2019

For ages 0 – 8

Label: Ruminator Records

SRP: $14.99 CD or digital download

Run time: 30 minutes

