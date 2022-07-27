Moontricks & Dirtwire Release Soulful New Single “The Edge”

Canadian roots/electronic duo Moontricks and their friends Dirtwire have teamed up to deliver a unique genre-bending and soulful track, “The Edge,” out today, June 17, via Westwood Recordings. This song is a preview of what’s to come on Moontricks’ forthcoming album Currents due out this September.

Stream “The Edge” here

“‘The Edge’ is a gritty anthem for change, moving from walking the fine line of a precipice and ascending out the other side,” Moontricks’ Sean Rodman explains. “Heavy driven guitars and soulful vocals meander through the lush soundscape on the journey through the song.”

Dirtwire adds, “This song was born in the Costa Rican jungle during the last Envision Festival to happen in 2019. Mark [Revely] came up with this riff playing through a mini portable amp while the bands were hanging out together. The riff was recorded to somebody’s phone and that’s the guitar you hear in the recording. The Moontricks boys picked up the baton and ran with it, and now we have this down-home swung out BC mountain anthem from the equator!”

Written and produced by Moontricks–Nathan Gurley at the production helm and Sean Rodman on songwriting and vocals–and Dirtwire–Mark Revely, Evan Fraser, and David Satori–the collaboration proved to be magic with both bands bonding over experimenting with new sounds and pushing boundaries musically. “The Edge” features background vocals by Sarah Orton, mixed by Davey Badiuk and mastered by Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound.

In addition to “The Edge,” Moontricks has been unveiling a series of singles leading up to the release of Currents, the duo’s first full-length album release. Most recently, “Embers,” and its corresponding ethereal animation video by Jesse Stasiuk at Kuro Cabra Studios, the hypnotic “Forest Of My Soul,” (with an acoustic version of the track released via video) and “Parting Ways,” a track featuring multi-instrumentalist/producer KR3TURE. The band’s releases have been featured in some of Spotify’s top editorial playlists including: wanderlust, Boho + Chill, New Music Friday, Canada Run Wild, Nu-Blue and Roots Rising.

Additionally, Moontricks–who had been establishing themselves on the festival circuit before the pandemic–are returning to the road to support their new music. Look for Gurley and Rodman to appear at many major and boutique Canadian festivals as well as select U.S. gatherings this summer and into the fall.