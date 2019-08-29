Moon Panda release gorgeous single “On The Attack”

When Californian songwriter/bassist Maddy Myers and Danish guitarist Gustav Moltke decided to collaborate, the band Moon Panda was born. Today, Moon Panda are delighted to share a brand new single entitled “On The Attack” and announce their debut EP “Pastel Pools”.

“On The Attack” poignantly documents the more painful side of a long distance relationship and the dizzying effects it can have. Myers explains further:

“Going back and forth between self reliance and feeling like an unattached wild animal, chasing affection and adoration. Waiting for a text back, a call, some proof that I’m missed. Hopefully, it outlines that chaos that can happen inside you when you just want that warmth and acceptance.”

Listen to the track here: https://soundcloud.com/moonpandamusic/on-the-attack-1

Moon Panda will be performing in Denmark this September 18th supporting Honeyhoney’s Suzanne Santon at Loppen, Copenhagen.

Moon Panda received an impressive response on their debut single ‘Rabbit’ which reached #1 on Hype Machine’s Most Popular chart in the summer of 2018 and was described as “languid, dreamy guitar pop with a slight baroque feel” by Clash Magazine while Indie Shuffle admired the “progression of the track and addition of sharp, catchy synths” and compared the sound of the track to that of St. Vincent and The National. The song was produced by Cameron Blackwood who is known for his work with the likes of London Grammar, Florence & The Machine, and The Horrors.

Follow-up single ‘Gun’ looked to outline the darker thoughts within “the capricious human mind”, explains Myers, with Berlin’s KALTBLUT Magazine describing it as “deliciously woozy”, and saying the track, “nestles nicely between the likes of Tame Impala and Beach House”. The single was produced by established engineer Tom Biller who has worked on records such as Warpaint’s ‘The Fool’ and Fiona Apple’s ‘Extraordinary Machine’, to Elliott Smith’s ‘From a Basement on a Hill’, and Beck’s track ‘Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime’ from the OST of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

The work of Portishead, Men I Trust, Mitski, Beach House, and Angel Olsen have been key to the formation of Moon Panda, as well as their early concept of sound-tracking a “big, lush forest surrounded by the cosmos, filled with giant creatures – a space jungle“. Understandably then, the visuals accompanying the music are hugely important to the band. The videos for ‘Rabbit’ and ‘Gun’ were both stunning in their own way, praise crossing over to animation-lovers and cinephiles like Motionographer, Lester Banks, It’s Nice That and curators at Vimeo who highlighted it as a ‘Staff Pick’.

Change is a part of life, and Moon Panda have had their fair share of shifts in line-up and location during their lifetime as a group. In 2019, Moltke and Myers have found themselves in Denmark, with an important addition being ‘BMO’ the puppy (and now number 1 Moon Panda fan). Upcoming EP “Pastel Pools” will collect singles ‘Rabbit’, ‘Gun’, ‘On The Attack’ and include more new work for fans to look forward to.

