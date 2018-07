SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) Mgr./Promotion/Artist Development JENNY SHEARIN has segued to the marketing department for MONUMENT RECORDS, effective today (7/9).

MONUMENT was formed in JANUARY 2017, in collaboration with SONY MUSIC. SHEARIN first joined SMN in 2010, eventually rising to Coord./Promotion for ARISTA NASHVILLE. In 2015, she was promoted to her most recent post. No word yet on her successor; the position is posted on the SONY website here.