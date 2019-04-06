Monsieur Job Set To Release New Music, Videos, and Short Film In Coming Weeks

From writing and producing Billboard Chart-Topping Hits with his Pop/Latino/Underground group Monsieur Job to shifting focus writing/directing/acting/producing for his new debut short film “Gidi Gidi Gi” and acting in upcoming Peruvian film “Un Hombre Sin Ley” – Toby Holguin has been very busy as of late.

As Holguin, he lives music and gives music life. It was Toby’s vision to create Monsieur Job, a band that will rock you make you move your feet. A band that will make you cry with passion. Formed by Toby Holguin from Cali, Colombia, a beautiful place high in the mountains above the clouds. Toby then asked Stan Kolev from Sofia, Bulgaria, Charlie Illera from Barranquilla, Colombia, and Leo Jaramillo from Bogota, Colombia to become one musically as Monsieur Job. All of them live and breathe their own style of music combined they are Monsieur Job. Toby, Stan, and Charlie spin records as DJs constantly for different pools and venues around the world. Moreover, Toby had the idea to start doing Urban Music besides Chill Out and Electronic Music, which is the vision that created the album “Bass Passi”. They started dropping broken beats with a more festive, shaky, groovy Caribbean Latin flavor turning it into an international exclusive mash up of world talents and a unique blend of genres.

For their debut release, Chow Chow Eyyy Pow Pow, the record has hit the Euro Indie Music Chart at #1 for 9 consecutive weeks as well as progressive singles; “Kick it” Remix feat. Charly Black, “Pica Pica”, Niña Shake Your Body” feat. No Mercy & Vojke Djans and “Chilliando Hangueando” feat. Cholo reaching the #1 position as well, the Digital Radio Tracker Top 10, and Top 200 for Best Albums, #2 for the Billboard Latin Rhythm Albums Chart, and the Billboard Top 10 Heatseekers Albums Chart for their album “Bass Passi”. This album was recorded in Bogota and Miami at Basswalk Studios, Outta Limits Studios in Miami, and Barba Studios in Belgrade and mastered at Sterling Studios, New York.

Under the name Iye Teblu however, Holguin has been able to shift his focus into filmmaking recently along with his film production group Mierda Frita. His upcoming short film “Gidi Gidi Gi” is a bank-heist thriller that sees himself along with famed Colombian actors (from recently acclaimed Los Angeles CineFest film “Sombras De Muerte” produced by David Vergara at Container Films and directed by Fernando Valero) Alejandro Buenaventura, Susana Rojas, and Oscar Rodriguez in a high-octane thrill ride that explores the true bonds of friendship.

His first venture into filmmaking, Iye Teblu is taking on multiple roles as writer, director, producer and star.

TEBLU WILL ALSO APPEAR IN “UN HOMBRE SIN LEY” WHICH FOLLOWS AN EXPELLED POLICEMAN FROM THE FORCE, WHO IS HIRED BY HIS FORMER BOSS TO ELIMINATE A GROUP OF CONVICTS WHO ESCAPED FROM PRISON. BOTH FILMS ARE EXPECTED OUT LATER THIS YEAR.

With five upcoming songs and four videos set to be released from Monsieur Job and two film projects on the way, it seems the world will be getting a lot of amazing upcoming content from both Toby Holguin and Iye Teblu in 2019!

For More on Iye Teblu and Mierda Frita, VISIT:

Insastagram: @IyeTebluOfficial

www.MierdaFrita.com

For More on Monsieur Job, VISIT:

www.MonsieurJobOfficial.com

OR

Facebook.com/MonsieurJob

Instagram: @MonsieurJobMusica

Management and Booking By Musik and Film – For More Info, VISIT:

www.MusikandFilm.com OR Email promotions@musikandfilm.com

For More on Basswalk Latino, VISIT: www.Basswalk.com/bwla/about