Mono releases new album High Anxiety

Peruvian singer and producer, Mono, has released his first studio album titled High Anxiety. An electronic pop and alternative r&b production, an effort it took the artist about a year of work aside with prestigious producer Alejandro Leon (Tourista, Kanaku & El Tigre, Astronaut Project …)

It’s a compilation of eight songs filled with deep lyrics that resembles passages of nostalgia and melancholia. Mono gives us compositions inspired by different moments of his life, stories that deal with hard topics such as loneliness, anxiety, failed love, complicated relationships, and even death. All this wrapped in catchy melodies built on synthesizers and industrial sounds, with influences ranging from Depeche Mode to The Weeknd.

Three of the songs that are part of this LP, were already released last year as promotional singles. The first single, the EDM and urban pop production Break Me (video clip); the tropical upbeat Emotions (Tell Me) and the alternative r&b ballad Blood Diamond.

For the release of this new album, Mono is ready to promote The Silence, the album’s number two track, as a new single. A music video is already in the pre-production stage.

High Anxiety is now available on all digital music platforms (iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Spotify …)

https://open.spotify.com/album/1FXBZ6imOi73tOboNob8H2?si=3sjbYedXTUSws0L7bktH5A