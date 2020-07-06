Moneytime Blanco Announces New Release “Pay 2 Play”

Emerging Bronx hip hop artist, Moneytime Blanco, announced the release of “Pay 2 Play”, the musician’s second studio album. Showcasing the rapper’s lyrical skills over contemporary beats, “Pay 2 Play” will be available for streaming on Spotify and other platforms where music is featured. The 9-song record releases July 17, 2020.

“A breath of fresh air for anyone listening, these are 9 of my best songs to date,” the artist said, remarking on the album’s inspiration. “No concept, no order, just complete vibes throughout to experience.” Moneytime Blanco delivers a contemporary performance reminiscent of chart-toppers French Montana and Drake while maintaining a signature sound.

Describing his artistic journey, the rapper stated, “I have this feeling I’m on the path to greatness and, if my first album ‘TypeBeast’ was any indication, the best is yet to come.” Signaling the first of several future releases, “Pay 2 Play” will be distributed by music label Swim Dont Float Ent. Prior to “Pay 2 Play”, Moneytime Blanco released his first album “TypeBeast”. The artist was motivated to pursue a career in music after experiencing tragedy while living in Florida and returning to his roots in the Bronx.

