Moe Bandy To Be Honored at 2023 Texas Country Music Awards With First Ever Moe Bandy Icon Award

CMA and ACM award-winning country music legend Moe Bandy was presented the first-ever “Moe Bandy Icon Award” at the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards on November 12 at Billy Bob’s Texas. Cody Canada and the Departed, Coffey Anderson, Chad Cooke Band, Monty Dawson, Brandon Rhyder, Case Hardin, Payton Howie, Ryder Grimes, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Jacob Stelly performed throughout the awards ceremony, which was hosted once again by TCMA Spokesperson Brandon Rhyder along with his co-host Malone Ranger, on-air personality with 95.9 KFWR The Ranch.

“The evening was a dream come true in every way,” expresses Moe Bandy. “I have had a wonderful career in country music. To have an award created that will continue to be given out year after year is very humbling. I am thankful to the good Lord above, my family, and all of my fans. I am a blessed man.”

“The Texas Country Music Association is very proud and honored to have created a new staple in the Texas Country Music Awards – the Moe Bandy Icon Award – with the very first one being presented to Moe Bandy himself,” shared Linda Wilson, President, Texas Country Music Association. “Moe has been such a solid staple in the country music industry in Texas, our nation, and around the world, and we couldn’t have been more excited to present him with this award at Billy Bob’s Texas during the Texas Country Music Awards. In future years, the Moe Bandy Icon Award will be presented to others who have shown the same dedication to their music and this industry as Moe has.”

For more information about the Texas Country Music Association and its projects that support the Texas Country Music Industry, visit www.texascountrymusic.org.

Bandy recently released his new album, ‘Thank You Lord.’ Delivering a heartfelt project, Bandy recorded twelve heartfelt tracks and featured special guests The Isaacs on “Family Bible,” and The Oak Ridge Boys with Nora Lee Allen on “The Lord Is My Shepherd.” The title track, written by Mo Pitney, Bobby Tomberlin, and Cheryl Riddle, offers a true reflection of where Bandy is in his life today, of which he is thankful for another mile, another day, and a life many could have only dreamed of. ‘Thank You Lord’ features tunes from prominent Nashville songwriters, including Willie Nelson, Bill Anderson, Hank Williams, and more! The twelve-track project was produced by Michele Voan Capps and sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms. It is available on all streaming platforms now!

To stream or purchase, visit HERE.

“We all try to live life to the fullest and with purpose,” shares Bandy. “When you get to a certain place in your life, you reflect on your past. We have all made mistakes and decisions that we may regret, but you have to look at the positives. God has been so good to me. He has given my family blessings that I never dreamed were even possible. I am so thankful to Him and wanted this album to fully reflect my faith in God. A special thanks to Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms for their continued support and for making this album a reality.”

‘Thank You Lord’ Track Listing:

Thank You Lord (Bobby Tomberlin, Mo Pitney, Cheryl Riddle)

Family Bible ft. The Isaacs (Willie Nelson)

I Believe (Drake, Graham, Shirl, Stillman)

God Is Great, God Is Good (Bill Anderson)

House Of Gold (Hank Williams)

The Lord Is My Shepherd ft. The Oak Ridge Boys & Norah Lee Allen (Ardon A. Hollis)

Shall We Gather At The River (Robert Lowry)

Many Mansions (Randall, Sanders, Etheridge)

What A Friend We Have In Jesus (Joseph M. Scriven)

Wayfaring Stranger (Public Domain)

Just A Closer Walk With Thee (Public Domain)

Precious Lord Take My Hand (Thomas A. Dorsey)

Moe Bandy’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

DEC 30 – J.B. Wells Center / Gonzales, Texas

JAN 20 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 21 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 22 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 23 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 24 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 25 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 26 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 27 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MAR 23 – Brady Civic Center / Brady, Texas

MAR 24 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

APR 19 – Luckenbach Texas Dancehall / Luckenbach, Texas

APR 20 – Mayfest Park / Bastrop, Texas (with Janie Fricke)

MAY 04 – Sidewalk Cattlemen’s Association Pavilion / Madisonville, Texas

JUN 22 – Watermelon Jubilee / Stockdale, Texas (with Joe Stampley and Johnny Lee)

JUL 20 – 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas (with Joe Stampley)

OCT 05 – The Coyote Store / Gail, Texas (with Jeannie Seely, T.G. Sheppard, T. Graham Brown, Janie Fricke, and Moore & Moore)

OCT 12 – Pearland Knights of Columbus / Pearland, Texas

For more information, tickets, and to keep up with everything Moe Bandy, visit HERE.

About Moe Bandy:

Moe Bandy’s country music accomplishments include ten No. 1 hit songs, many Top Ten hits, five Gold records, and numerous ACM and CMA Awards. He started his recording career while he was a sheet metal worker in San Antonio, Texas, but after a decade of hard labor, Bandy traded his sheet metal for Gold albums. In the mid-seventies, when the country pop Kenny Rogers, John Denver, and the outlaw sound of Waylon and Willie was all the rage, along came the traditionalist Moe Bandy.

Bandy recently penned an autobiography, Moe Bandy: Lucky Me, which is available for purchase now at moebandybook.com.

For more information on Moe Bandy, visit moebandy.com.

