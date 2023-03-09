Moe Bandy Inducted Into The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame

Award-winning country music legend Moe Bandy has been inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. Bandy was inducted into the Class of 2023 along with The Texas Ranger Division of the Department of Public Safety, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Cleo Hearn, and Boots O’Neal. Bandy, was a proud competitor in bull riding prior to pursuing country music full-time. He now joins the ranks of Willie Nelson, George Strait, Red Steagall, Lyle Lovett, Clay Walker, Robert Earl Keen, Aaron Watson, and Bob Wills who have all received this prestigious honor.

“This is a huge honor and one I am very thankful for,” smiles Bandy. “Many know me as a country singer, but I used to compete in every bull riding competition I could. Once it’s in your blood, it never leaves. To be included in the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame with so many of my heroes is truly humbling and I am thankful!”

This honor comes just after the release of Bandy’s new album, ‘Thank You Lord,’ which is available now! Delivering a heartfelt project, Bandy recorded twelve heartfelt tracks and features special guests The Isaacs on “Family Bible” and The Oak Ridge Boys with Nora Lee Allen on “The Lord Is My Shepherd.” The title track, written by Mo Pitney, Bobby Tomberlin, and Cheryl Riddle offers a true reflection of where Bandy is in his life today, of which he is thankful for another mile, another day, and a life many could have only dreamed of. ‘Thank You Lord’ features tunes from prominent Nashville songwriters including Willie Nelson, Bill Anderson, Hank Williams, and more! The twelve-track project was produced by Michele Voan Capps and sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms and is available on all streaming platforms now!

“We all try to live life to the fullest and with purpose,” shares Bandy. “When you get to a certain place in your life, you reflect on your past. We have all made mistakes and decisions that we may regret, but you have to look at the positives. God has been so good to me. He has given my family blessings that I never dreamed were even possible. I am so thankful to Him and wanted this album to fully reflect my faith in God. A special thanks to Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms for their continued support and for making this album a reality.”

‘Thank You Lord’ Track Listing:

Thank You Lord (Bobby Tomberlin, Mo Pitney, Cheryl Riddle)

Family Bible ft. The Isaacs (Willie Nelson)

I Believe (Drake, Graham, Shirl, Stillman)

God Is Great, God Is Good (Bill Anderson)

House Of Gold (Hank Williams)

The Lord Is My Shepherd ft. The Oak Ridge Boys & Norah Lee Allen (Ardon A. Hollis)

Shall We Gather At The River (Robert Lowry)

Many Mansions (Randall, Sanders, Etheridge)

What A Friend We Have In Jesus (Joseph M. Scriven)

Wayfaring Stranger (Public Domain)

Just A Closer Walk With Thee (Public Domain)

Precious Lord Take My Hand (Thomas A. Dorsey)

Moe Bandy’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAR 19 – The Auditorium at Wittenberg – Birnamwood High School / Wittenberg, Wis.

MAR 20 – Rollies / Sauk Rapids, Minn.

MAR 24 – Wild Will’s Saloon / Ranger, Texas

MAR 25 – Coyote Store / Gail, Texas (with Moore & Moore and James Carothers)

MAR 26 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

APR 01 – Llano Fiddle Fest – John Kuykendall Event Center / Llano, Texas

APR 15 – The Kentucky Opry / Benton, Ky.

APR 22 – Texas Pride Barbecue / Adkins, Texas

MAY 13 – Neon Moon / Yantis, Texas

MAY 27 – Real Life Amphitheater / Selma, Texas (with Joe Stampley, Johnny Lee, T.G. Sheppard, Janie Fricke, and Moore & Moore)

JUN 03 – Marion Cultural Civic Center / Marion, Ill. (with John Conlee)

JUN 09 – Independence County Fair / Batesville, Ark.

JUN 18 – Truman Lake Opry / Tightwad, Mo

JUL 07 – Riley’s Tavern / New Braunfels, Texas

JUL 08 – 2920 Roadhouse / Hockley, Texas

AUG 05 – Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Texas (with T.G. Sheppard, Janie Fricke, T. Graham Brown, and Jeannie Seely)

OCT 12 – Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

OCT 13 – 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

OCT 14 – 2920 Roadhouse / Hockley, Texas (with Joe Stampley)

DEC 03 – Dosey Doe / The Woodlands, Texas (with Janie Fricke)

About Moe Bandy

Moe Bandy’s country music accomplishments are many, including ten No. 1 hit songs, many Top Ten hits, five Gold records, and numerous ACM and CMA Awards. He started his recording career while he was a sheet metal worker in San Antonio, Texas, but after a decade of hard labor, Bandy traded his sheet metal for Gold albums. In the mid-seventies when the country pop Kenny Rogers, John Denver and the outlaw sound of Waylon and Willie was all the rage, along came the traditionalist Moe Bandy.

Bandy recently penned an autobiography, Moe Bandy: Lucky Me, available for purchase now at moebandybook.com.

For more information on Moe Bandy, visit moebandy.com.