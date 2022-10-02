Modern-Temple-Album-Cover

Modern Temple’s “Soda” Fizzes Through A Blend of Rock, Rap, and Indie Pop

Modern Temple, the multi-talented husband and wife duo, continues to impress listeners with their layered creativity in upcoming alt-pop single “Soda” out now. Dustin and Ellie Moreau truly captivate their audience with their intricate storytelling and that is not only lyrically witty, but also incredibly meaningful. “Soda” processes the internal conflicts that occur when we allow things or situations to enter our lives despite us knowing they won’t benefit us in the long run. “Soda” is not only lyrically complex, but also blends genres and production norms by mixing Dustin’s rapping and Ellie’s powerhouse vocals. Those elements pair seamlessly with the virtual synths, organic drums and rocking electric guitar. “Soda is a song that was written for me in a low moment but I believe it will come alive as it begins to meet other people where they are at as well,” says Dustin.

As the third single on Modern Temples upcoming debut album, “Soda” brings a seemingly darker twist which is crucial to balance out the remainder of the album. These artists are incredibly gifted in their approach to songwriting and their wholesome delivery of genre bending self-production. Dustin and Ellie are trailblazers when it comes to their resilience in their faith and their unwavering commitment to their marriage. Through ups and downs and all the sipping of soda in between, this dynamic duo truly knows how to captivate listeners and remain true to who they are. “This song reveals a deep part of our hearts, and our hope is that listeners will be able to resonate in a way that unlocks places in their heart as well,” says Ellie

Modern Temple is the husband and wife duo composed of Dustin and Ellie Moreau, who have combined elements of alternative pop, rock, electronic, and hip hop together to craft their unique sound. All recorded, produced, and mixed from their home studio in College Station, Texas, listeners will hear organic instrumentation over synthesized sounds and lyrical content that carries a significant depth to help bring transformation in the heart of the listener. In 2020, the duo released their debut single “Hollowed Days” amassing over 300,000 streams on Spotify, along with over 30,000 views on the music video. They have gone on to release five more singles and will be releasing their debut self-titled album “Modern Temple” over the course of the coming year.

