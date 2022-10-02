Modern Temple’s “Soda” Fizzes Through A Blend of Rock, Rap, and Indie Pop

Modern Temple, the multi-talented husband and wife duo, continues to impress listeners with their layered creativity in upcoming alt-pop single “Soda” out now. Dustin and Ellie Moreau truly captivate their audience with their intricate storytelling and that is not only lyrically witty, but also incredibly meaningful. “Soda” processes the internal conflicts that occur when we allow things or situations to enter our lives despite us knowing they won’t benefit us in the long run. “Soda” is not only lyrically complex, but also blends genres and production norms by mixing Dustin’s rapping and Ellie’s powerhouse vocals. Those elements pair seamlessly with the virtual synths, organic drums and rocking electric guitar. “Soda is a song that was written for me in a low moment but I believe it will come alive as it begins to meet other people where they are at as well,” says Dustin.