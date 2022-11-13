Modern Temple’s “Radio” Leads Listeners To Discover More About Themselves

Modern Temple, the multi-talented husband and wife duo, never fails to impress listeners with their awe-inspiring creativity in their upcoming alt-pop single “Radio” out October 28th. “Radio” can be described as a way to explain the duo’s spiritual relationship as an outward analysis of the process, while simultaneously calling for help. The intent is for the listeners to experience and relate to the authenticity of an individual’s expression as a human being. This is a special song where the duo dipped into what feels to be “their sound”. Sonically, “Radio” blends synthesized futuristic sounds with organic raw instrumentation to set a tone that begins to develop Modern Temple as a whole. “After creating ‘Radio’ the excitement and tone for the rest of the album began to spark,” says Dustin Moreau, teasing the duo’s upcoming (and highly anticipate) album release.