Modern Temple’s “Radio” Leads Listeners To Discover More About Themselves
Modern Temple, the multi-talented husband and wife duo, never fails to impress listeners with their awe-inspiring creativity in their upcoming alt-pop single “Radio” out October 28th. “Radio” can be described as a way to explain the duo’s spiritual relationship as an outward analysis of the process, while simultaneously calling for help. The intent is for the listeners to experience and relate to the authenticity of an individual’s expression as a human being. This is a special song where the duo dipped into what feels to be “their sound”. Sonically, “Radio” blends synthesized futuristic sounds with organic raw instrumentation to set a tone that begins to develop Modern Temple as a whole. “After creating ‘Radio’ the excitement and tone for the rest of the album began to spark,” says Dustin Moreau, teasing the duo’s upcoming (and highly anticipate) album release.
As the fourth single on Modern Temple’s album, says Ellie Moreau, “If this song provokes curiosity and leads a person to discover more about themselves, then ‘Radio’ has served its purpose”. Dustin and Ellie are trailblazers when it comes to their resilience in their faith. This unbelievably talented couple knows too well how to captivate their audience while remaining true to themselves. Thus, listeners are enthralled by the touch of the duo on a personal level.
Modern Temple is the husband and wife duo composed of Dustin and Ellie Moreau, who have combined elements of alternative pop, rock, electronic, and hip hop together to craft their unique sound. All recorded, produced, and mixed from their home studio in College Station, Texas, listeners will hear organic instrumentation over synthesized sounds and lyrical content that carries a significant depth to help bring transformation in the heart of the listener. In 2020, the duo released their debut single “Hollowed Days” amassing over 300,000 streams on Spotify, along with over 30,000 views on the music video. They have gone on to release five more singles and will be releasing their debut self-titled album “Modern Temple” over the course of the coming year.