Modern Country Artist Curses Jukebox, Releases Single 

Shelby Lee Lowe, one of Nashville’s newer Mod Country singer-songwriters, is combining his traditional roots with today’s modern touch in his latest single, “Cuss the Jukebox,” available in music outlets on September 27th.

Lowe, raised on Alan Jackson, Dwight Yoakum, and Merle Haggard, wanted to do more than just give a nod to his early influences – he wanted to channel them – so he brought in songwriting partners David Payne, a honky tonk veteran from Lewisburg, TN, and producer/writer Andrew Scott Wills, of Nashville, to add that element of authenticity.

“I knew I wanted Cuss the Jukebox to sound like something I would’ve heard growing up, and Dave was the perfect guy to help me get there. We met when I was first getting started in Nashville – let’s just say he’s been playing bass in country bands and cranking out originals since before I could even hold a guitar.”

Wills, who produced the single, immediately loved the idea of an old throwback, embracing the challenge to create something iconic that would still work in today’s streaming digital world.

“While I would have loved for this to sound like neon and Marlboro Red, that doesn’t mean we could sonically record and mix it the same because it would get lost in compression. We wanted to tactfully throw it back. And with the recent Ken Burns PBS special I think the time is right.”

“Cuss the Jukebox” can be found at AppleMusic, Spotify, Prime Music and other digital outlets.

