Models of Success Release Latest Indie Jazzscapes EP

SAZ confound expectations at every turn. Already the founders of a North West London self-sustaining community of creatives, their music is an ethereal mix of indie and hip-hop, yet even these pigeonholes do not suffice in describing their sound. Blending their instrumental skills to weave acoustic instruments around ambient jazzscapes and soulful, dreamy melodies, SAZ are a musical Tardis of ideas, energy and life-affirming messages both in the studio and live onstage.

Comprising Zane Morris and Kelvin Bueno, SAZ is a constantly evolving project which embraces collaborations from across musical styles to create a sound which has grown from its more straightforward hip-hop roots to take on board the acoustic, indie, electronic and even folk influences the band produce today. Bringing together artists of all kinds under the SAZ umbrella to continually explore new sounds, they continue this ethic in other fields, with Zane also heavily involved with Brief Cases, a highly acclaimed project to bring the worlds of education and business closer together. Oh, and Zane and Kelvin are both models too – makes you sick, doesn’t it?

Listen to Dread Full here: https://soundcloud.com/sazmusic/sets/dread-full/s-h4vJI

Saz’s forthcoming EP, Dread Full, is a tribute to some of the artists who have fallen this year, from Chester Bennington to Mac Miller, celebrating their influence by fusing their sounds in unique ways. Dread Full preludes their full-length release, 22 Reasons to Stay, an album which is poised to launch them into the major leagues of artists refusing to compromise their sound and vision but who exude positivity and unity.

