MNERVA Doesn’t Hold Back in Full Length EP Debut “Talk Too Much”

Alternative, genre-bending musician MNERVA debuts today his long anticipated debut EP Talk Too Much , available on all streaming platforms. With MNERVA’s witty lyrics, honest delivery, and energetic production, the honest six track EP fuses together rock, hip hop, and musical theatre influences into a solid cohesive sound. Talk Too Much is MNERVA’s most personal work to date dealing with themes of mental health, societal pressures, and coming of age. Years in the making, he worked with Nashville producer Andrew Gomez ( Lost Stars , John Harvie ) and fellow musician Kory Shore, who shares co-writing credits, as well as singer CYPRSS who appears on the intimate closing track “The Interview.”

Thrilled to share this achievement with the world, MNERVA says “This EP has been the culmination of five years of blood sweat and tears. The fact that it is now released feels absolutely surreal and finishing this project is one of my proudest accomplishments! Writing this record helped me survive my early twenties and I feel like a completely different person than the scared kid who wrote the EP’s first song in 2016. More than anything, Ta lk Too Much taught me that I needed help overcoming my mental health issues and that there’s no shame in that. I am now a more complete person because of this record. I still don’t know where my life is heading but listening through this project reminds me of how far I’ve come as a person and that life can and will get better than this.”

The child of two former musicians, MNERVA’s evolution as an artist started at the age of five when he was taught to play drums. He moved to Nashville in 2015 to pursue music and in early 2020, gained recognition when the trailer for a jukebox musical he wrote based on the band twenty one pilots went viral. He’s since released a string of singles delving into the confusing world of growing up and self growth.

TALK TOO MUCH Tracklist:

Overture

Quarter Life Crisis

I’m Not You

Picture Perfect

Talk Too Much

The Interview ft CYPRSS

