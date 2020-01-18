MK & Sonny Fodera “One Night” Featuring Raphaella Out Today

A deep, progressive take on the piano-driven original, the Dom Dolla remix of “One Night” by MK & Sonny Fodera featuring the sultry vocals of singer Raphaella—out today, January 17 on AREA10/Ultra Music–takes the listener on a captivating six-minute-journey into dance music’s most emotive corners. It is the first of many remixes to come.

Listen now here: https://ffm.to/1night-ddrmx

Hailing from Melbourne, Australian DJ and producer Dom Dolla became a global star off the back of house hit “Take It.” Remixing tracks for the likes of Purple Disco Machine, Hayden James, Pnau and RÜFÜS DU SOL, touring the world, and being named Pete Tong’s ‘future star of 2019,’ it’s fair to say that he has quickly become one of Australia’s biggest and most successful exports.

“One Night’ capped off another massively successful year for MK who took his AREA10 brand to some of the world’s most sought-after party locations including Creamfields, Parklife, Life Festival and Ibiza Rocks. In the US, he appeared at Gather Festival, Movement and clubs across Miami, Atlantic City and Las Vegas, while on the production front, he released progressive club hit “Body 2 Body” in June, a track that has since amassed over a million streams on YouTube alone followed up by summer smasher “There For You” in collaboration with U.K. duo Gorgon City which has racked up over fourteen million streams on Spotify.

In addition to the slew of new releases, MK’s new globally syndicated radio show AREA10 On Air airs every third Thursday at 8PM ET on SiriusXM Diplo’s Revolution (Channel 52). Fans can also listen to the radio show every month via Apple Podcasts. Meanwhile, he has announced his ‘Desire Tour’ for the US this spring, as well as details about the AREA10 Miami Music Week pool party happening March 19 at the National Hotel.

MK’s collaborator on “One Night” is Australia’s Sonny Fodera’s, another rising house music star. His last album, Vibrate out on his own imprint Solotoko and his fourth studio album Rise, both dominated the dancefloors during last summer’s season at some of Ibiza’s most recognizable clubs.

See MK on tour in 2020:

*indicates Desire Tour dates.

