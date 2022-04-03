MIZZI Brings Sweet, Electric Energy in Debut LP ‘SUGAR HIGH’

Following the success of her latest single “BO$$,” LA pop star MIZZI brings a sweet twist on pop on her debut LP SUGAR HIGH. Rooted in MIZZI’s high energy and electric soul, SUGAR HIGH is dynamic, playful and possesses the boss-woman spirit that defines MIZZI. SUGAR HIGH features fourteen tracks and explores MIZZI’s versatility. With touches of hip-hop, punk and EDM, SUGAR HIGH will have you dancing and feeling like your best self.

“‘SUGAR HIGH’ is a fusion of music from the two sides of MIZZI. She is sweet, fun and sugary mixed with high energy, bombastic, and pure badass.” — MIZZI

Heather Jeanette Miley, otherwise known as MIZZI, is a Los Angeles based pop artist fueled with infectious melodies and a bombastic attitude. As an RIAA multi-platinum songwriter and producer, MIZZI has written popular tracks for notable artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, and Jojo Siwa. A blend of sweet sugar and extreme high energy, MIZZI’s music has landed herself on trailers and promos for a multitude of TV networks. You can find some tracks from her debut SUGAR HIGH on Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 2, Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut, HBO Max’s Take Out With Lisa Ling, ABC’s Queens, NBC’s The End Game 2022 Superbowl promo, and more!

Stream the debut album, SUGAR HIGH, on all streaming platforms today.