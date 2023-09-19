MIW Presents ”Tools of the Trade: Behind the Mic” Webinar

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW), announces the first in the Tools of the Trade webinar series: “Behind the Mic” featuring three of broadcast’s most prominent air personalities. These include Angela Yee, Dana Cortez and Patty Steele. The informative and fun conversation will take place on Wednesday, September 20 at 2pm ET.

Attendees can hear a 45 minute discussion as Angela Yee, former co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” who just launched her own syndicated show, “Way Up with Angela Yee,” along with syndicated morning show host Cortez and Patty Steele, legendary veteran New York broadcast figure who recently launched her own podcast, “The Backstory with Patty Steele.” They’ll share their stories about their own unique journeys coming up in the business, how they recognized obstacles and the steps they took to address and overcome them, and their advice for branding yourself in this industry in 2023.

“MIW is proud to announce this free Tools of the Trade: Behind the Mic webinar focused on the women who have blazed trails as on-air personalities and are integral members of their communities,” commented MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff. “We hope that you will join us for this unique and compelling event.”