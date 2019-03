Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff recently shipped out the first 7″ vinyl single in his Terrible Thrills Vol. 3 series. The A-side features Mitski covering the Gone Now track “Let’s Get Married.”

In addition to Mitski’s cover, Terrible Thrills Vol. 3 features Julien Baker’s reinterpretation of Bleachers’ “Everybody Lost Somebody” and Ani DiFranco’s cover of “Foreign Girls.”