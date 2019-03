Mitchell Tenpenny has returned to country radio with new single, “Alcohol You Later,” and has released a music video for the brand new track. Watch below or click here.

The new track follows Mitchell’s Platinum-certified No.1 hit, “Drunk Me” and can be found on his debut album Telling All My Secrets available now.

Check out Mitchell Tenpenny this spring as he joins Old Dominion’s Make It Sweet Tour.