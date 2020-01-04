Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay Ell, Junior Brown, Wade Bowen, Josh Abbott Band, Casey Donahew, Jonny Lang & Jon Wolfe Headed To Billy Bob’s Texas In January

Pam Minick, host of The American Rancher on The Cowboy Channel and Billy Bob’s Texas VP of Marketing hosts coverage of 131st Annual Rose Parade in Pasadena; The RFD-TV & Cowboy Channel float wins Showmanship Award!

Fort Worth, Texas – Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas first opened in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment each month, when stars from the present and past grace the stages. January’s lineup doesn’t disappoint, where some of the biggest names in music grace the iconic Texas stage!

Tonight Jon Wolfe will take the stage (Jan. 3) followed by Josh Abbott Band (Jan. 4), Junior Brown (Jan. 10) and Lindsay Ell (Jan. 17). Wade Bowen will visit Billy Bob’s Jan. 18th, followed by Mitchell Tenpenny (Jan. 24), Casey Donahew Band (Jan. 25) and Jonny Lang (Jan. 31). It’s a lineup you won’t want to miss!

January Concert Lineup:

Billy Bob’s Texas Represents again at The 131st Rose Parade

Pam Minick, Billy Bob’s Texas VP of Marketing was on hand again as host for RFD / The Cowboy Channel for their coverage of the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. this week. Additionally, the RFD-TV / Cowboy Channel float won the Showmanship Award from the parade committee.

“It was so exciting to be their first-hand when the RFD-TV & Cowboy Channel float about rodeo won the Showmanship award, because that is about showmanship and entertainment – and anybody that knows professional rodeo knows it is definitely entertaining as well as athletic,” said Minick, long-time host of The American Rancher on The Cowboy Channel. “It was my 12th year to host the Rose Parade for RFD-TV and we present it like it should be with no commercial messages, let you listen to the bands, and we show all of the equine entries!”

The award goes to the “most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment,” and is one of 24 given annually. Scores for each float are based on creative design, floral craftsmanship, artistic merit, computerized animation, thematic interpretation, color presentation, floral presentation and more.

The Cowboy Channel’s “Walk.Ride.Rodeo.” float took more than 45,000 flowers to create and is about 75-feet long. You can see how it was made here and a photo gallery here

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced to the Billy Bob Texas concert calendar.

For the full concert calendar, special event and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas Airs Sundays At 7/6c On RFD-TV

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more. There’s also more than a dozen singer-songwriters from the Texas and Red Dirt Music scene including Stoney LaRue, Kevin Fowler, Randy Rogers Band, and even a popular Fort Worth rock band, The Toadies.

In a partnership that started over 20 years ago, Smith Music Group has gathered a collection of their favorite cuts – including icons Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson with newer artists like Shooter Jennings – and put them into a TV show! You’ll see exclusive interviews, one-offs from up-and-comers and intimate backstage acoustic performances.

Visit BillyBobsTexas.com/live-at-billy-bobs for more information

Live Bull Riding Every Friday & Saturday Night!

Every Friday and Saturday night at 9 pm & 10 pm you can catch the excitement of live bull riding in the former auction ring at Billy Bob’s.

Bull riding at Billy Bob’s is conducted just like at a professional rodeo. Riders enter early in the week, pay an entry fee, and take home only what they win. Rules call for the rider to hang on for eight seconds with only one hand in the braided loose rope. The riders can earn up to 50 points for the way the bull bucks and the degree of difficulty, as well as up to 50 points for the control the cowboy shows. A perfect score of 100 has never been achieved at Billy Bob’s – and has only been reached once in the history of pro rodeo.

For contestant info and Bull Riding entries, contact Kaitlyn Shaw by phone at 214-957-8859, or send an email to doublerrodeo@yahoo.com.

Billy Bob’s: Lending a Hand to Music History

Artists placing their hands in cement has been a tradition at Billy Bob’s for more than two decades.

Many of the club’s showcased artists have been honored with various awards and accolades. For some, however, their favorite honor is being part of what is now known as Billy Bob’s ‘Wall of Fame’.

Patrons can visit the Wall of Fame and see the hand prints and autographs of Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and even Ringo Starr to name a few. Many fans enjoy comparing their hand size to the celebrities.

To view the gallery, click here.

Dance at Billy Bob’s!

Billy Bob’s legendary dance floor is open every day and night for dancers to show off their skills!

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Couples Dance Classes

Sunday- 5 and 6PM | Monday- 7 and 8PM | $5 per person

WEDNESDAY: Ladies Night With Free Line Dance Lessons

Free entry for ladies | Great prizes

THURSDAY: College Night With Free Line Dance Lessons

Free entry with a college ID

SATURDAY: Lunch and Line Dance At High Noon, With Specials In The Honky Tonk Kitchen For Dancers

Free line dance lessons | 20% off lunch for dancers in the Honky Tonk Kitchen

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

