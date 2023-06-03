Mitchell Coleman Jr. Honors Late Mother with Latest Album ‘Dedication’

Renowned bassist and composer Mitchell Coleman Jr. is set to release his heartfelt album ‘Dedication’ late summer 2023. Paying homage to his late mother, this highly anticipated project is poised to captivate audiences with its soulful melodies and compelling musical arrangements. Accompanying the album’s release, Coleman Jr. will unveil the funky and upbeat lead single, “GunSlinger,” produced by the esteemed former Motown producer and multi-platinum record producer Michael B. Sutton.

Following his previous chart-topping success with albums like “Soul Searching,” which reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts, Mitchell Coleman Jr. has solidified himself as an incredibly talented musician. His distinct blend of jazz and funk fusion has garnered global acclaim, leaving audiences eager to hear what he has in store with ‘Dedication’ and its standout track, “GunSlinger.”

“GunSlinger” is a masterfully crafted composition that invites listeners to groove and dance to its infectious rhythm. With its irresistible energy and Coleman Jr.’s exceptional artistry, the single serves as a testament to his ability to create music that moves both the body and the soul.

Mitchell Coleman Jr.’s official website is exclusively offering the opportunity to download “GunSlinger” prior to its official release on all major digital platforms on May 26, 2023. Visit www.mitchellcolemanjr.com/ to secure your copy of this remarkable single and be among the first to experience the incredible sound of Mitchell Coleman Jr.’s ‘Dedication.’

To stay updated on Mitchell Coleman Jr.’s music and future releases, be sure to subscribe to his newsletter on his official website at www.mitchellcolemanjr.com