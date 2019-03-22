Missy Elliott and Lizzo Team Up on New Song “Tempo”

Lizzo has shared a new collaboration with Missy Elliott called “Tempo.” Listen below. “Tempo” will appear on Lizzo’s new album Cuz I Love You, which arrives April 19 via Nice Life/Atlantic.

Speaking with Travis Mills on Apple Music’s Beats 1 earlier this month, Lizzo explained that she reached out to Missy Elliott after hearing “Tempo” and thinking that it was “so obviously Missy.” She added, “I was like, I hope she blesses me with a verse. Like, you never know, you send it to your idols, you never know if they gonna send it back.”