Miss Christine Announces Debut Album ‘Conversion’ And Tour Dates

Christine Moad had achieved the musician’s dream: Success as an internationally touring bassist and many side gigs as a hired gun back in Nashville. There was just one problem: She was unfulfilled. Conversion is her bold step forward in striking out on her own terms. This time Christine is writing her music that tells her story. The 12 tracks that make up Conversion were recorded over ten days at The Sound Shelter in Nashville, Tennessee. Christine explains, “I went into the studio with no idea what my album was going to sound like. No one in my band had heard these songs prior to the session. I handed out charts, we listened through the demo recording, and then we arranged and recorded the songs on the spot. She continues “My idea with this approach is that music is the most powerful and fun when it is first created.” This album captures a moment in time and recording it changed my life.”

Conversion is the result of Christine’s return to her roots in her home state of Iowa. Having made the decision to leave Nashville and the hectic, overbearing, session musician scene, Christine settled on a farm and spent time exploring the inner workings of her mind. Meditation became part of her daily routine. In her new surroundings she found the space to reflect on her Nashville experience. “Sometimes we have to leave behind what we know to discover how much better things can be”, she explains. Stargazing in the flyover state beside her library of Beatles memorabilia, Christine crafted the foundations of her debut full-length. Indie rock, new wave, bluesy soul influences and more all find their home amongst a punky grit and heartfelt lyrical topics. Gender, personal strength, challenging relationships, and the current political climate in the United States, are just some of the subjects tackled in Conversion. It’s clear that in finding a new home in Iowa, Christine also found her a renewed voice. A voice that is truly her own.

Conversion is slated for a May 17th release, with single and video releases in the lead up to release. Conversion follows the EPs Monkeyin’ Around (2012) and Dichotomy (2015). These release caught love from What’s My Scene, KUNI (NPR radio affiliate), and more.

Miss Christine also announces an initial run of national US tour dates, with more dates to be released shortly.

Tour Dates

All tix/info available here. More dates TBC

3/21/19 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

3/22/19 – Topeka, KS – Uncle Bo’s

3/28/19 – Bloomington, IL – nightshop

3/29/19 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Ruin Bar

4/4/19 – Minneapolis, MN – Moon Palace Books

4/6/19 – Fitchburg, WI – Funk’s Pub

5/1/19 – Birmingham, AL – The Nick

5/2/19 – Atlanta, GA – Moonshadow

5/4/19 – Jacksonville, FL – Shantytown Pub

5/10/19 – Raleigh, NC – Ruby Deluxe

7/5/19 – Portland, ME – The Thirsty Pig

7/6/19 – Portsmouth, NH – Portsmouth Book & Bar