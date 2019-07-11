Miranda Lambert’s New Single, ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash,’ to Hit Radio July 18

Miranda Lambert has a new official single that will be hitting the airwaves sooner than later. July 18, to be exact—and the song is titled “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

Any new song from Lambert is a boon to fans, but this is even more exciting as it appears to be a totally different one from the one she debuted last month during her 2019 CMA Fest headlining set, “Locomotive”, a chugging powerhouse that left her listeners definitely wanting more.

In a recent interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, she discussed her forthcoming new album, which will come out in the fall (no official release date yet) and coincide with a tour.

“I would call it old Miranda, but a Miranda at a whole new level, if that makes any sense,” Lambert describes of the forthcoming project — her first new music since the acclaimed 2016 double release The Weight of These Wings.

“It’s not going to be love song overload or anything like that,” she assures fans who might assume her new marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed in early 2019, is weighing heavily on her creative vibes. “I made a career on being a rock ‘n’ roller and I think fans are going to hear that throughout.

But there is that marriage, and some of the joy of it does seem to bleed through: “Yeah, there is this vibe of being happy that goes through this album. I am really, really happy.”

In other Lambert news, the avowed animal lover posted a shot of herself to social media Monday (Jul. 8) holding yet another furry critter…this time, a bunny rabbit.

“Monday Bunday,” she captioned the shot, adding a #rescuebunny hashtag. Lambert is well-known for her Muttnation charity, which finds homes for canines, but she’s been known to have soft spots for other critters in need as well.