Miranda Lambert’s Muttnation Honors Mutts Across America

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation is awarding more than $160,000 in surprise grants to shelters across the country. Every year, MuttNation researches and vets shelters and foster-based rescues nationwide, honoring one outstanding nonprofit in each state. “We don’t tell any of the shelters that they’ve been selected. We just surprise them with a check,” said Bev Lambert, co-founder of MuttNation, who conceived the Mutts Across America signature program six years ago. “The hardest part is selecting just one shelter in each state because there are so many doing such great work.”

Miranda chimed in, “Between me and my mom, we have more than 15 shelter dogs, cats and rabbits. We can’t remember a time when we didn’t have rescues living with us,” said the Grammy, CMA and ACM award winning, multi-platinum recording artist. “We both feel such a deep connection with animals and have so much compassion for the ones that need us the most. Mutts Across America lets us reward the hard-working shelters and give a ‘paw up’ to their lucky mutts. Our big message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they’re not in the market for a new dog or cat, volunteer at their local rescue.”

Since the initiative’s inception, MuttNation’s Mutts Across America has supported more than 300 shelters with over $1 million in grants. Here are this year’s recipients:

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals. www.muttnation.com

Miranda’s MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary. Since its inception in 2009, MuttNation has raised over $3.9 million in support of its mission to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter, and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. www.muttnation.com