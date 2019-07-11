Miranda Lambert’s Donation Helps Massachusetts Shelter Animals Find Forever Homes

Miranda Lambert stepped up for an animal shelter in Massachusetts, and her generosity is helping them place a number of deserving animals in their forever homes.

The Scituate Animal Shelter in Plymouth County, Mass., turned to Facebook on Wednesday (July 10) to announce that it will be waiving adoption fees until July 19, courtesy of a generous donation from the country superstar.

“And it couldn’t have come at a better time,” the shelter posted. “Summer is the slowest time for adoptions and we have a shelter that is absolutely full. Our pets are hoping against hope that you will come and take them home! Please come meet your new best friend today.”

Subsequent posts reveal that the story caught the attention of local radio and TV, and Scituate Animal Shelter Board of Directors President Lisey Good tells the Boston Globe that as a result, the shelter had a line of people out the door waiting to adopt when they opened in the morning.

“I can’t remember another time when we had a line of people waiting,” Good says.

Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, which she co-founded with her mother Bev Lambert in 2009, has a program called Mutts Across America that makes a donation to one shelter in each state every year.

“It was thrilling that we were chosen,” Good shares.

Executive Director Maryann Regan tells TMZ that she learned of the donation in March, when she received an email of a certificate from MuttNation Foundation that Lambert had signed, deeming Scituate Animal Shelter as a top shelter in the U.S.A. The shelter normally places two animals in homes per day, and she says they have been tripling that rate recently because of Lambert’s help.

For more information about the animals available for adoption at the Scituate Animal Shelter, visit the shelter’s official website.