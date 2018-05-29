Miranda Lambert To Bring MuttNation Foundation To This Year’ CMA Fest

VANNER RECORDS/RCA NASHVILLE’s MIRANDA LAMBERT has teamed up with NASHVILLE HUMANE ASSOCIATION to bring her MUTTNATION FOUNDATION to Country music fans during this year’s CMA FEST, taking place THURSDAY, JUNE 7th through SUNDAY, JUNE 10th in MUSIC CITY. Adoptable pets will be available each day throughout the four-day festival from 11a-3p (CT) inside of the MUSIC CITY CENTER, with LAMBERT’s mother, BEV, on-site to have photos taken with each adopting family. Additionally, MUTTNATION merch will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the foundation. A MUTTNATION branded EPIPHONE guitar signed by LAMBERT will also be auctioned online here.

“MUTTNATION’s mission is to promote the adoption of shelter pets, spay [and] neuter, and to let everyone know why these things are so important,” said LAMBERT. “Since Country music fans are the most passionate people out there, CMA FEST is a great place to accomplish these goals. And, it’s the world’s best feeling when you make the perfect match between a rescue and a new owner, knowing it’s creating such an incredible bond that will grow deeper and stronger every day. It just fills my heart with happiness to be part of something so special.”