Miranda Lambert Teases New Song, ‘Mess With My Head,’ That’s Coming Friday

Miranda Lambert is releasing a new song titled “Mess With My Head” on Friday (Aug. 9), and she’s giving fans a sample teaser in advance of the new track.

The country superstar turned to social media on Wednesday (Aug. 7) to post a snippet of the song, which fans can listen to by clicking above.

Judging from the brief clip, “Mess With My Head” features a more progressive, somewhat glossier studio production than most of Lambert’s recent work. It’s tempered with hints of banjo for a track that is very contemporary, but still retains Lambert’s connection to her musical roots.

The song will be the third track fans have heard from Lambert’s upcoming new album, which is expected to drop in the fall. She has already released the lead single, “It All Come Out in the Wash,” and another song titled “Locomotive.”

Lambert debuted “Locomotive” at CMA Fest in June, and it finds her revving up the kind of energy that she brought to some of her earlier, rockin’ material, but with a more mature lyrical perspective. “It All Comes Out in the Wash” also returns Lambert to her wheelhouse with its wry, witty lyrics.

Lambert has completed her upcoming album but has not yet announced a title or details about the tracks. She’s set to launch her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour on Sept. 1