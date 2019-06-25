Miranda Lambert Shares New Album Will Have a ‘Rock Vibe,’ Reveals New Producer

Miranda Lambert is switching gears for her next album. In a new interview, the country superstar reveals she’s working with a new producer for her forthcoming album, which will have a “rock vibe.”

Lambert has worked with producer Frank Lidell since she recorded Kerosene in 2005, but for her new album, she worked with producer Jay Joyce, whose credits include Eric Church, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne.and more. He’s notable for bringing an edgier, more experimental style to the artists he works with, and as Lambert tells Rolling Stone Country, “It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place. Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up.”

Lambert debuted a song from the project, “Locomotive,” at the 2019 CMA Music Festival in early June. The song returns her to the energy and spirit of her early songs like “Kerosene,” but adds a more mature lyrical perspective. She says she turned the album in to her label last week, and she hopes they’ll be ready to release a single as soon as possible.

“I hope there is a single out in, like, two weeks,” she enthuses. “I don’t know how long that sh-t takes and I don’t care. I’m just ready.”

She’s also hopeful that the entire album will ready to release by fall, when she hits the road for her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. That tour kicks off on Sept. 13.

“If it takes any longer than that, I’m going to go crazy,” Lambert states. “I just turned it in, but I was calling the label yesterday being like, ‘What do you think? When are we doing this? What’s the single?’ After you sit on a record for a while you get this energy. You’ve been writing and recording and it has this energy and you just are ready for the world to hear it.”