Miranda Lambert Launches “Idyllwind” Fashion Line at Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT), America’s largest western and work wear retailer, is proud to announce the full launch of Idyllwind – Fueled by Miranda Lambert. The brand is inspired by vintage and retro looks with a modern fashion edge and a focus on comfort, fit, and quality for the everyday girl who wants to look amazing and feel good at the same time.

The product range of apparel, accessories, and of course, cowboy boots are true to Miranda’s spirit, – reflecting her roots, personality, and style – original, authentic, and fearless. Idyllwind is now available at all 233 Boot Barn stores nationwide and on Boot Barn’s e-commerce sites: www.bootbarn.com, www.idyllwind.com, www.sheplers.com, and www.countryoutfitter.com.



“Miranda Lambert’s creativity and authenticity have fueled the assortment for Idyllwind. Her involvement and passion for this brand are evident in every item created. I am extremely pleased and grateful for the partnership that has been created with Miranda and her team. Our customers have been enthusiastic with the initial Idyllwind trunk shows we launched during the holiday and starting today they will now have access to the full Idyllwind collection across the country,” said Jim Conroy, CEO.

“Idyllwind is a true expression of my style, created for the everyday girl who is also a badass. A brand based on being who you are and being comfortable in your skin and celebrating yourself whatever your size or age. Created around comfortable, affordable, great fitting clothes and boots that I call my trusties,” said Miranda Lambert. “I am very excited to work with the Boot Barn team and continue our amazing journey to building this brand together.”