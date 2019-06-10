Miranda Lambert Debuts New Song, ‘Locomotive,’ Live at CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert’s fans have been waiting patiently for some new music from the superstar. So when Lambert announced during her performance at Nashville’s CMA Fest Saturday night that she had something fresh to try out, the crowd was more than appreciative.

Lambert tried out her chops on a brand-new tune, “Locomotive,” which she cheerfully told the audience she’d never performed live, but that she thought would “make you groove a little.”

Indeed, the song took off with a rocking riff and a howl from Lambert which melded into a groovy ode to a man who “gives her wings.” After several verses, the song drifted into a series of hoots, just like a real locomotive.

“I chose it for CMA Fest because it’s total country punk-rock,” Lambert noted with a laugh. “It’s just fun. It really is a reflection of who I am right now.”

Lambert didn’t give any more information on the track, but it’s a safe bet fans will be eagerly waiting for it. The singer headlined CMA Fest’s Saturday night bill along with her trio the Pistol Annies, as well as Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus and a surprise performance of “Old Town Road” from Lil Nas X and Keith Urban.