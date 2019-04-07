Miranda Lambert Announces Female All-Stars Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars 2019 Tour

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winner and reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert returns to the road this fall on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019 – and she’s bringing a heavyweight roster of female powerhouses along for the ride.

The tour, which launches Friday, September 13 in Uncasville, Conn. and runs through Saturday, November 23 in Greensboro, N.C., will feature very special guests Maren Morris and Elle King as well as Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack on various dates (details below).

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” shared Lambert of the all-star tour roster. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way. They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets begin to go on sale to the general public Friday, April 12 (details below) at www.MirandaLambert.com and via Live Nation, the official tour promoter, at www.LiveNation.com.

Lambert has long been hailed for her live performances, earning multiple ACM and CMA nominations for Entertainer of the Year. Rolling Stone praised her balance of “star power with humanity” at last year’s Los Angeles stop, noting that “she moved as if an electric current ran through her veins, propelling her around the stage [as one of the] few who can pull off a balance of flinty fierceness and deep soul ache.” Pollstar spoke similarly of her most recent Indianapolis date, remarking that “her command of the stage and the momentum build of her songs suggest Lambert’s becoming a true heir apparent to the feisty side of Loretta Lynn.”

The most-awarded artist in ACM history, Lambert will take the stage this Sunday, April 7 to perform a medley of her hits as well as a special duet with George Strait on the CBS telecast, where she is a double nominee in the Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year categories. She will also be performing at various fairs and festivals this summer in advance of the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019.

For more information visit www.MirandaLambert.com and follow @MirandaLambert on social media.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Fairs & Festivals:

Saturday, June 8 CMA Music Festival || Nashville, Tenn*

Friday, June 21 Country LakeShake || Chicago, Ill. (Pistol Annies)*

Wednesday, July 17 California Mid-State Fair || Paso Robles, Calif.*

Thursday, July 18 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s || Lake Tahoe, Nev.*

Wednesday, July 24 Cheyenne Frontier Days || Cheyenne, Wyo.*

Friday, August 2 Watershed Festival || George, Wash. (Pistol Annies)*

Saturday, August 10 Boots & Hearts Music Festival || Oro-Medonte, Ontario*

Friday, August 16 Country Thunder Alberta || Calgary, Alberta*

Friday, August 30 The Great Allentown Fair || Allentown, Penn.**

Saturday, August 31 Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa || Atlantic City, N.J.**

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:

Friday, September 13 Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.

Saturday, September 14 Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.

Thursday, September 19 Van Andel Center || Grand Rapids, Mich.**

Friday, September 20 Huntington Center || Toledo, Ohio**

Saturday, September 21 BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University || Highland Heights, Ky.**

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, September 26 Royal Farms Arena || Baltimore, Md.**

Friday, September 27 Charleston Coliseum || Charleston, W.Va.

Saturday, September 28 Nationwide Arena || Columbus, Ohio

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, October 3 Cajundome || Lafayette, La.**

Friday, October 4 Smoothie King Center || New Orleans, La.**

Saturday, October 5 Centurylink Center || Bossier City, La.**

Thursday, October 10 State Farm Center || Champaign, Ill.**

Friday, October 11 Pinnacle Bank Arena || Lincoln, Neb.**

Saturday, October 12 Denny Sanford Premier Center || Sioux Falls, S.D.**

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, October 17 Fargo Dome || Fargo, N.D.

Friday, October 18 Fiserv Forum || Milwaukee, Wisc.

Saturday, October 19 Xcel Energy Center || Saint Paul, Minn.

Thursday, October 24 TaxSlayer Center || Moline, Ill.

Friday, October 25 JQH Arena || Springfield, Mo.**

Saturday, October 26 INTRUST Bank Arena || Wichita, Kan.**

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, November 7 John Paul Jones Arena || Charlottesville, Va.**

Friday, November 8 Colonial Life Arena || Columbia, S.C.**

Saturday, November 9 Amway Center || Orlando, Fla.

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, November 21 VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Jacksonville, Fla.

Friday, November 22 Infinite Energy Arena || Duluth, Ga.

Saturday, November 23 Greensboro Coliseum || Greensboro, N.C.

*currently on sale

**on sale Friday, April 12; remaining dates on sale timing to follow