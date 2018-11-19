Minor Threat Got Together to Recreate Salad Days EP Cover Art

Minor Threat have reunited to recreate the iconic cover to their 1985 EP Salad Days. The band’s founding member Brian Baker posted a photo of himself, Ian MacKaye, Lyle Preslar, and Jeff Nelson on what appears to be the same porch with the caption “Senior Threat.” Find that and the original EP artwork below. When asked about the photo, a representative for MacKaye and Nelson’s Dischord Records told Pitchfork: “Every few years, if the four of them are in town, they’ll get together at the house to catch up. Jeff Nelson thought it would be cool to take another photo on the porch, since they hadn’t done one in a while.”

Minor Threat broke up in 1983 after releasing two EPs and the studio album Out of Step. Baker joined punk band Bad Religion in 1994. MacKaye formed Fugazi in 1987—though the group’s been on hiatus since 2003, MacKaye and Fugazi bassist Joe Lally have recently started a new band with Amy Farina.

Read “Fugazi Returns… Through Opera?” on the Pitch.