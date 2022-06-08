Mind Body & Soul “Hot & Sexy” at AC radio: Radio/Media Download

The organic funk band, Mind Body & Soul featuring Dr. Funk, have released “Hot & Sexy” (Bentley) to mainstream radio. Rhythmm Epkins, known to his fans as Dr. Funk, is the lead vocalist and responsible for bringing Mind Body & Soul, the funky, soulful band together in 2012, yet the road was long, paved with success and growing pains every band experiences. Dr. Funk believes it is all about making personal connections and finding a place where you belong when it comes to making music and performing on stage together as a band. “Music is a light that can shine anywhere,” Dr. Funk explains. With the release of the new “Hot & Sexy” (Bentley) the pop radio world is about to experience the pure magic that is Mind, Body & Soul.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mind Body & Soul

Song Title: Hot & Sexy

Publishing: Rhythmm Epkins

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Hot & Sexy

Record Label: Bentley