Mimi Wheeler Joins WSOC/Charlotte As Digital PD/Associate Morning Show Producer

Former CURTIS MEDIA Country WQDR/RALEIGH Dir./Promotions/MD MIMI WHEELER has revealed her “soon-to-be announced” opportunity: she joined BEALSEY Country WSOC/CHARLOTTE as Digital PD/Associate Producer of the “TANNER IN THE MORNING” wakeup show, effective today (6/12). WHEELER stepped down at WQDR last month after a year with the station. Send congrats here.