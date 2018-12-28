Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

A friend may have let the cat out of the bag cluing the world into the fact that Miley Cyrus and longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth decided to make things official just ahead of Christmas 2018. However, things weren’t confirmed until Cyrus herself took to Instagram on Dec. 26 to post some photos that, undoubtedly, point to the fact that the pair are good and married.

Cyrus posted several shots of herself in a white gown kissing and embracing Hemsworth, captioning one “10 years later.” The couple first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and began dating; leading to an engagement in 2012 which was eventually called off. The duo were apart for three years, but resumed a relationship in 2015, which they kept admirably low-key given their high-profile careers.

And it appears on all fronts that the couple have found their path together. On Dec. 23, photos from the pair’s friend Conrad Jack Carr’s Instagram stories showed Cyrus and Hemsworth dressed in formal attire holding a knife to what appears to be a wedding cake, with Cyrus’s mother Tish in the background. Additional shots showed “Mr” and “Mrs” mylar balloons decorating the space. And, it all seems to be true, according to the new bride’s social media!

The newlyweds are reportedly enjoying the holidays in Tennessee, as Cyrus recently told Ryan Seacrest in an interview that she planned to be spending Christmas in Nashville.