Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence After Split With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has spoken out for the first time since her split from husband Liam Hemsworth became public knowledge.

In a Sunday (Aug. 11) Instagram post showing herself standing in workout gear with a breathtaking view of a mountain range behind her, Cyrus shared a message that paralleled her respect for the environment with her concern for her own personal evolutionary process.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable,” she wrote. “The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’… it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

The couple, who met in 2009 and married in December of 2018 in an intimate ceremony, logged less than a year of marriage before announcing their separation. Cyrus posted photos on Instagram Saturday (Aug. 10) of her vacationing in Italy without her wedding ring on, causing rumors of the break up to circulate.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ representative told People in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”