MILES ELECTRIC BAND TO PERFORM AT STANFORD LIVE SUMMER SERIES – JAZZ ON THE GREEN (7/13)

“Hard to fathom a more professional, traditional and progressive set of jazz musicians all in one band” – Huffington Post

MILES ELECTRIC BAND TO PERFORM AT STANFORD LIVE SUMMER SERIES – “JAZZ ON THE GREEN” – FROM MILES TO HIP HOP

Progressive All-Star Ensemble Featuring Miles Davis Alumni Revises Framework For Modern Jazz Improvisation

WHO: MILES ELECTRIC BAND – Progressive All-Star ensemble featuring Miles Davis alumni revises the framework for modern jazz improvisation. The avant-garde collective revisits repertoire from Davis’ electric period to pay

homage to The Chief. The band represents two generations of players: Davis’ contemporaries and the next generation. This is a rotating ensemble of master musicians.

The highly eclectic group was put together by bandleader/drummer Vince Wilburn, Jr., with the intention to continue expanding the boundaries of music, while also paying homage to the classics.

Stanford Live Summer Series – Jazz On The Green, Line-Up:

From Miles To Hip Hop

Trumpet: Etienne Charles

Bass: Richard Patterson

Keys: Robert Irving III

Soprano & Tenor Sax, Bass Clarinet: Antoine Roney

Turntable: DJ Logic

Guitar: David Gilmore

Percussion: Myungo Jackson

Tabla: Debashish Chaudhury

Drums: Vince Wilburn, Jr.

WHAT: MILES ELECTRIC BAND will perform at Stanford Live Summer Series – Jazz On The Green: From Miles To Hip Hop.

WHERE: STANFORD LIVE

327 Lasuen Street

Stanford University

Stanford, CA 94305

WHEN: FRIDAY, JULY 13, 2018

6:30 p.m.

https://live.stanford.edu/calendar/july-2018/jazz-green

Nothing beats spending a beautiful summer evening on the Stanford campus, relaxing on the lawn with your favorite food, and listening to some of the most grooving electric jazz and hip hop around.

COMMENTS: This evening is fronted by masterful trumpeter Etienne Charles along with a group of stellar instrumentalists and fusion-era Miles Davis alumni, who come together as Miles Electric Band. This multi-generational band specializes in the wired-up and funky music Davis created from the late 1960s to the ‘80s on albums including Bitches Brew and You’re Under Arrest.

“This was a Miles Davis sound that no one ever heard in concert at the time, an 11-member band that combined most of the complex, ever-changing goulash of ingredients from roughly 1968 to 1975 — including, astonishingly, the still-underestimated Indian influence as handled by tabla player Badal Roy….Everyone rocked and socked, and it wasn’t nostalgic in the least.” – Variety

“Audience response was overwhelming and heartfelt. During one song, a supporter sitting behind me yelled, “That’s what I’m talking about!” Another fan and voice student commented she “was rather star struck, because I never anticipated being in the same room with so much talent!” – All About Jazz

“With Davis nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. laying down the drum slosh and former Miles percussionists Badal Roy, Mino Cinelu and Munyungo Jackson jolting the appreciative audience’s spines, the Miles Electric Band quickly pumped up a party vibe.” – LA Times

For more info www.mileselectricband.com

Twitter @mileselectrics

Instagram @mileselectricband

Facebook @mileselectricband