Mike & The Nerve Share Folk-Punk Love Letter in New Single “Christmas In October”

Today, Gainesville folk-punk quartet Mike & The Nerve release their new single and music video for “Christmas In October.” With simple, sweeping piano melodies interlaced with lead vocalist Mike Llerena’s crisp, endearing choruses, this track shows utter appreciation for the community music builds. As Floridians, this emo-tinged band is devoted to the sights and sounds of their local punk celebration The Fest. In fact, so much so that they wanted to send a special message to the well-loved underground festival. The event holds such a special place in the band’s heart that it feels less like a concert and more like a holiday worth celebrating.

“This song is our love letter to The Fest, a punk rock festival held in Gainesville every year during Halloween weekend. I’ve attended, volunteered, and/or played at Fest almost every year for the past decade and I’ve made a lot of great friendships and memories because of it (I even got to cover it for the local newspaper once, which was fun). Fest weekend has become like a holiday for me over time — it’s one of my favorite times of year and it’s gotten me through a lot in life. We’ll be playing again this year and are super grateful to be back.” – Mike Llerena, Vocalist

Formed in 2017, Mike & The Nerve is a Gainesville-based punk/folk rock band. Drawing influence from Gainesville luminaries Against Me! and Hot Water Music, along with acts like The Menzingers and Frank Turner, the band play an infectious brand of heartland punk comprised of sing-along choruses, introspective lyrics and driving rhythms. The quartet consists of frontman Mike Llerena, guitarist/backing vocalist Ridge Bringger, bassist/backing vocalist Nathaniel Fuller and drummer Phil Kaneps. Llerena explains “The name ‘The Nerve’ refers to both the idea of nervous energy and having ‘the nerve’ to go and do things that seem personally insurmountable, both of which are topics referenced in a lot of the band’s lyrics.” The band released their sophomore album “Watershed Drive” in September 2021. Along with a run of fall 2022 tour dates, they are releasing their latest single “Christmas in October” on October 14th. Mike & The Nerve have played alongside national touring acts such as Swingin’ Utters, Chuck Ragan and the Camaraderie, War on Women, Anthony Raneri of Bayside, Hannah Wicklund, AJJ, Laura Stevenson and Ted Leo. The band’s music has been featured in Loudwire, New Noise, Punknews, Dying Scene, The Bad Copy and Mind Equals Blown, as well as on radio stations throughout the US, UK and New Zealand.

