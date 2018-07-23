MIKE RIZZI HAS RELEASED DEBUT SOLO LP, APPRECIATE WHAT REMAINS

Percussionist/Singer/Songwriter Mike Rizzi steps out front to his debut solo record Appreciate What Remains, and an album dedicated to — and conceptually written about — his undying love for his son Kaden, who lives in Holland. The album includes 12 heartfelt songs written about the challenges of distance, hopes, dreams and lessons in life, as a guide for his son future. The album became available on Friday, July 7 and is available online at rizzimusic.com, and is available wherever you download your music (iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and more).

While Rizzi’s son comes to Atlanta for visits, Rizzi has not yet been to Holland to experience his son’s life. With that in mind, Rizzi utilized a crowd-sourcing campaign on Pledge Music to help raise the funds needed to visit his son in Holland. Reaching 104% of his goal, that long-awaited trip is being planned for early in 2019.

A debut performance of the new album will take place on Monday, August 6 at Smith’s Olde Bar featuring Rizzi and his all-star band, The Strong Personalities. In the audience will be a special guest … his son Kaden.

The first single from the album, “Great Divide,” took off immediately when CMT debuted the song’s video on February 2. The video remained in the top 10 for the nine weeks, topping out at #4. Pulling on your heart strings, it truly represents Rizzi’s struggle of being separated from his son.

“When writing this record, I never had a conscious idea to make a particular style of song — the emotions and words drove me,” Rizzi explained. “I always wanted the music to compliment the feelings my lyrics were trying to convey. The message though out the record is to find gratitude from all experiences, from the ultimate highs to the heartbreaking lows.”

With a sound ranging from rock to Americana, and folk to country, the album incorporates melodic, story-telling songs that reflect Rizzi’s inspiration from song-writers such as Tom Petty, David Gates (Bread), Ray Davies (The Kinks), Neil Finn (Crowded House) and Pete Townshend (The Who).

The full record was produced by John Driskell Hopkins (a founding member and multi- instrumentalist of the Zac Brown Band), along with Rizzi, at Hopkins’ Brighter Shade Studios. Rizzi sings all lead vocals and plays drums.

“It’s cathartic to revisit my feelings of the past and present — the songs on Appreciate What Remains explore the challenges of my life, from the darkest struggles to the most euphoric moments; embracing them equally and finding motivation to move forward in a positive direction while honoring the experiences. In the end, I hope the everyone experiences what it means to achieve a place of gratitude.”

About Mike Rizzi

Mike Rizzi has spent 30 years touring drumming/singing with numerous artists/groups including: The Sweet Tea Project (featuring singer/songwriter Ed Roland of Collective Soul), John Driskell Hopkins Band (of the Zac Brown Band), Five Eight, Sonia Leigh to name just a few. Sharing stages with groups including REM, Zac Brown Band, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Styx, Foreigner, The Jayhawks, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Chicago, Blackberry Smoke, Need to Breathe, Lynyrd Skynrd, Drivin-N-Cryin, Starship, Cheap Trick, The Killers, Collective Soul, Seven Mary Three and many more.

In 2003, Five Eight was featured on Atlanta’s legendary 99x radio station with two singles in heavy rotation: “Square Peg” and “I’m Still Around.” and hand-picked by REM to open their Around The Sun world-tour (2004).

In 2007 he relocated to Los Angeles, developing music for video games (with the band Ghost Hounds) They recorded a full-length record produced by Nile Rodgers (Chic) and engineered by Bob Clearmountain. Two of these tracks, “Ashes to Fire” and “Wind Me Up,” were featured on the Rock Band II video game.

Rizzi has a featured song, entitled “Nothing Fades,” on The Sweet Tea Project’s new album, Alder Lane Farm released in 2017. Rizzi/Hopkins recorded music for a soon-to-be-released movie, Adolescence. Hopkins plays a biker (Spider) who sings in a band dubbed The Bloody Wolves Of Venice and Rizzi plays the drummer. Rizzi also serves as the drummer in the John Driskell Hopkins Band and already started recording Hop’s new album called “Lonesome High” due out in the fall.

A native of a small upstate New York town called Endwell, Mike Rizzi was practically born with drumsticks in his hands. At age 3, he began drum lessons and was reading music before fully knowing the alphabet. During this time, he developed an affinity towards singing and creating songs while drumming, accelerated by his discovery of The Beatles. Embracing Ringo’s approach to drumming, he was drawn to their strong melodic songwriting. By ninth grade, Rizzi began singing lead from behind the drum kit with his band, Uncle Jam. Throughout high school, he was writing and recording albums while selling cassettes out of his locker daily. After experiencing the power of performing original music and seeing the affect it had on others, he was determined to make this his life’s work.

Testimonials

“Not many songs give me chills, but ‘Great Divide’ certainly did. Like many well-written songs, the lyrics are heartfelt and truly make you feel something. Mike Rizzi captured all of this with the ‘Great Divide’ video. This transcends many formats and would be perfect to any movie soundtrack,” she said. “It is timeless.” – Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music Strategy, CMT

“When I first heard and saw Mike’s Video single I was overcome with emotion. The world needs more love in this world and Rizzi’s songwriting and melodies delivers such. The reminder of family and what matters most is a universal thread we all can relate to. I’m excited for the release of his debut album!” – David Claassen, Creative Director BMI

“The majority of our American military members fighting the wars today have very a personal connection to Delta and Atlanta’s airport since it serves as a the primary hub for those returning from deployments. Rizzi’s “Great Divide’ delivers an emotional response I personally haven’t felt since returning on a Delta jet to Hartsfield Jackson while home on mid-tour leave from my deployment to Afghanistan.” – Phil W. Hudson, 101 Airborne Veteran

