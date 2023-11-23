Mike Pinera New Single “Fools Game” at radio: Radio Download Now

Fools Game Jumps to #3 on World Music Charts!!!!!

Mike Pinera, a rock and roll veteran with an impressive musical pedigree, has crafted a musical masterpiece that captures the essence of his decades-long career and his commitment to addressing pressing global issues. Pinera’s journey in the music industry, from his early days with Blues Image to his collaborations with iconic bands like Iron Butterfly, Alice Cooper, and Led Zeppelin, has undoubtedly contributed to the depth and maturity of his musical style. Fool’s Game showcases his seasoned vocal prowess and guitar skills, reminding us why he’s a legend in the rock scene. His vocals are not just powerful; they are emotionally conflicts.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mike Pinera

Song Title: Fools Game

Publishing: Spector Records

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Fools Game

Record Label: Spector