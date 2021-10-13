Mike Massey takes on immigration with “Pedro”: Complimentary Radio Download

The largest ICE raid in U.S. history took place within the past few years when 680 poultry workers were “rounded up” in the poultry plants of quiet towns in central Mississippi, including Morton, Mississippi, the birthplace of Mike Massey, who is an attorney. This got Mike thinking hard about immigration, a divisive crisis in America seemingly devoid of any meaningful political solutions. Mike tells the story of a family torn apart, a father doing his best to provide for his impoverished family. “What in the world’s a man supposed to do when your wife and your kid need clothes and food?” Mike’s music on his “Empty Magnets” album takes a hard look at families, mothers and father’s trying to raise their families, opioids, faith, and real issues from a mature perspective. “Pedro” is sung from a father’s perspective and reminds us that immigrants are mostly just people trying to make a life for their families. Politics aside, with over 12 million undocumented immigrants in America, its high time to deal with an issue that is real rather than playing political games to divide us all. “Pedro” takes on a tough issue and and puts a face on immigrants. “Must we always hide in the shadows of the night?”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mike Massey

Song Title: Pedro

Publishing: Massey Lyrical Enterprises

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Empty Magnets

Record Label: Massey Lyrical Enterprises