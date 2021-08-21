Mike Massey releases “Empty Magnets” as title track of new album: Radio/Media Download

Mike Massey just released his album “Empty Magnets” which is also the title of this track. As a “50 something” father, Mike is compelled to write about the horrific loss of lives due to the opioid “crisis/epidemic”, which took over 90,000 lives this past year, many of them young adults and teens. Drugs, overdoses, mental health issues that result in suicide, all take away so much. We have all been touched in some way, if not within our extended families, then in our friends and acquaintances who battle through to try to save their kids. “Empty Magnets” alludes to those refrigerator drawings we cherish, and wondering what the parents must feel. Ultimately, its a song of the love between a parent and a child, that never ever ends. The “Empty Magnets” album takes a deep dive into a number of real life topics through the eyes of a Mississippi lawyer who decided it was time for him to sing.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mike Massey

Song Title: Empty Magnets

Publishing: Mike Massey/Massey Lyrical Enterprises

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Empty Magnets

Record Label: Massey Lyrical Enterprises