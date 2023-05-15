Mike Kuster “What If She Says Yes”

Mike Kuster’s “What If She Says” takes us through the turmoil of a man on the brink of cheating. As temptation of a lovely stragner draws him closer, all of the “What If’s” flow through his mind. Can he uphold his vows? Will he forsake his wife?

“What If She Says Yes” is Mike Kuster’s first release from his sophmore studio album, Country So Fresh You Have To Check Your Boots. Following on the success of his critically acclaimed debut album, Better Late Than Never, the new album continues the formula of original songs Mike wrote with production, keyboards and drums of Dr. Ford mixed with the talents of Chris Condon on guitars, Caleb Mundy on bass, and Michael Cleveland on fiddle. The new album will drop to streaming services and CD on June 9, 2023.

Better Late Than Never racked up five number one singles over the course of the past year. “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket” earned the honor of “Country Song of the Year” from IMN for 2021.

Mike Kuster was name “Country Impact Artist of the Year” by Independent Music Network for 2022 as a result of his string of hits.

