Mike Kuster Releases “The COVID Floor”

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of the world, Mike Kuster’s wife, Emily, was assigned to the COVID Unit at their local hospital in Frederick, Maryland. The horrors that Emily, a Registered Nurse, witnessed and the stress it caused her and her co-workers took a toll that Mike says “our children and I had to witness from six feet a way and through a mask.”

“After a few weeks of this nightmare, I wrote “The COVID Floor” while sitting in my den.” After playing it for their daughter, she insisted that Mike share it. So, he played it for another singer songwriter friend who also insisted that he share it.



So, Mike grabbed his guitar and recorded an acoustic version sitting in his den and shared the video social media. “That’s the best I could do at the time, because we were all locked down,” Mike explains. The response was overwhelming. He was getting messages and phone calls from people he had not talked to in years. His sister, who is also a nurse, called to tell him that the song had her in tears.

As things seemed to be getting better with the pandemic, Mike called on some musicians in Nashville. We got together virtually and recorded a studio version of the song. Chris Condon brought his talent on the acoustic and electric guitar. Caleb Mundy plays bass guitar. Dr. Ford performs keyboards and drums. Gary Carter, a fellow Maryland native, plays pedal steel guitar.

“It is such an honor to have these talented and accomplished musicians play on this single and all the songs on my forthcoming album of original songs,” Mike shared.

“I cannot believe that this pandemic is still raging. I hope this song helps folks understand the impact on health care workers and their families. The impacts of this pandemic go beyond the health issues and loss of life. Our health care workers will live with the nightmares and fears for years to come,” Mike explained.

Mike Kuster’s “The COVID Floor” is available on a digital music platforms and available for radio play.